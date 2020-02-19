Гигантского 4-метрового кальмара поймали в сеть возле Новой Зеландии

Команда из новозеландского Национального института водных и атмосферных исследований (NIWA) поймала гигантского кальмара длиной почти 4 метра и весом 109 кг.
Понадобилось шесть человек, чтобы поднять попавшее в сеть существо на палубу исследовательского корабля Tangaroa, сообщают на официальном сайте NIWA.
Исследователи NIWA изучали у берегов Новой Зеландии популяции ценных видов рыб. На кальмара они наткнулись случайно.
Хотя гигантские кальмары встречаются во всех океанах, поймать их удается крайне редко. Эти животные, длина которых может достигать 8 метров, обитают на очень большой глубине. Те немногие экземпляры, которые попадали в руки ученых, обычно выносило на берег уже мертвыми. Поэтому о жизни гигантских кальмаров известно очень мало.
Находку отправили в лабораторию для изучения.
