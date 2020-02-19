19.02
Погода в Бердске
Все новости / Образование / Общество

Гигантского 4-метрового кальмара поймали в сеть возле Новой Зеландии

11:33 19.02.2020 Фото: instagram.com/niwa_science
Понадобилось шесть человек, чтобы поднять попавшее в сеть 109- килограммовое существо на палубу исследовательского корабля Tangaroa

Большие кальмары редко попадают в руки ученых

Команда из новозеландского Национального института водных и атмосферных исследований (NIWA) поймала гигантского кальмара длиной почти 4 метра и весом 109 кг.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

It was a normal day surveying hoki stocks on the Chatham Rise… and then this happened 🦑 At 7.34am on January 21 a trawl net was pulled from a depth of 442m. NIWA scientists were surprised to spot huge tentacles among the fish caught in the net. It was a giant squid. Measuring more than 4m and weighing about 110kg, Voyage leader and NIWA fisheries scientist Darren Stevens described it as “probably on the smallish side”. The squid was dissected onboard. Because there are several fully intact giant squid specimens on mainland New Zealand, the crew decided to take nearly 50kg of samples of the scientifically valuable bits including the eyes, head, stomach and reproductive organs. NIWA researchers catch a giant squid about once a decade. While giant squid are a global species, Mr Stevens says New Zealand seems to be something of a hotspot for catching them. “New Zealand is kind of the giant squid capital of the world – anywhere else a giant squid is caught in a net would be a massive deal. But there’s been a few caught off New Zealand. It’s only the second one I’ve ever seen. I’ve been on about 40 trips on Tangaroa, and most surveys are about a month, and I’ve only ever seen two. That’s pretty rare.” 📷 Brit Finucci

Публикация от NIWA New Zealand (@niwa_science)


Понадобилось шесть человек, чтобы поднять попавшее в сеть существо на палубу исследовательского корабля Tangaroa, сообщают на официальном сайте NIWA.

Исследователи NIWA изучали у берегов Новой Зеландии популяции ценных видов рыб. На кальмара они наткнулись случайно.

Хотя гигантские кальмары встречаются во всех океанах, поймать их удается крайне редко. Эти животные, длина которых может достигать 8 метров, обитают на очень большой глубине. Те немногие экземпляры, которые попадали в руки ученых, обычно выносило на берег уже мертвыми. Поэтому о жизни гигантских кальмаров известно очень мало.

Находку отправили в лабораторию для изучения.

Источник: ??????

Мнение читателей
