В 85 лет стала самой взрослой моделью Джуди Дэнч на обложке Voque

Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, @GilesHattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Click the link in bio to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a trench coat by @DolceGabbana. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.