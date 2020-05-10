В 85 лет стала самой взрослой моделью Джуди Дэнч на обложке Voque

Июньский номер британского Vogue уже успел всех удивить. Дело в том, что впервые для авторитетного глянца снялась легендарная актриса Джуди Денч, став при этом самой взрослой моделью в истории журнала.
Главный редактор British Vogue Эдвард Энинфул не сдерживает своего восторга от нового творения и особенно радостно комментирует этот выпуск в своем Инстаграм:
Не могу сказать, насколько я рад, что Дэйм Джуди Денч, непревзойденная королева сцены и экрана, впервые появится на обложке Vogue в 85-летнем возрасте.
Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, @GilesHattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Click the link in bio to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a trench coat by @DolceGabbana. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.
На фото оскароносная актриса позирует в плаще с цветочным принтом от Dolce & Gabbana. Съемка для глянца прошла в начале марта, еще до карантина, а вот интервью Джуди дала уже во время самоизоляции. В нем она рассказала о своей жизни во время пандемии и поделилась мыслями, как коронавирус изменит мир:
Я уверена, что чувствую себя так же, как и все остальные, такие беспрецедентные времена довольно трудно постичь. Что хорошо — так это то, что это заставило многих людей осознать затруднительное положение других людей, которые совершенно одиноки.
After six decades on screen and stage, it’s safe to say Judi Dench commands public affection on an industrial scale. In the June 2020 issue, Dench invited #BritishVogue inside her Surrey home to discuss love and marriage (she’s had four proposals), her expansive repertoire of awards (including 11 BAFTAs and one Oscar), and a brief fling with rap music, delivering a message of hope at a time when we need it most. Read the full interview with @GilesHattersley at the link in bio, and see the full story in the new issue on newsstands and available for digital download Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a coat by #GiorgioArmaniPrivé and dress by @_LA_Collection_. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.
Кроме красивого портрета Джуди, обложку также украсила ее цитата о сложившейся ситуации с пандемией:
Если из этого выйдет много доброты, то это будет в плюс.
The word “legend” gets thrown around a lot, but in the case of British Vogue’s June cover star, Judi Dench, it’s a more than fitting description. After thrilling audiences for six decades, what she doesn’t know about life and love isn’t worth knowing, so #BritishVogue invited some of the biggest stars on the planet to put their burning questions to Britain’s most beloved actor. Watch as #SamSmith, #Stormzy, #ReeseWitherspoon, #KateMoss, #LaverneCox and more grill the national treasure on everything from her most-used swear word to her short-lived rap career. Watch the full film at the link in bio. Featuring: #JudiDench wearing custom-made @CatherineWalkerLondon and @AnyaTaylorJoy, @CaraDelevingne, @CharlizeAfrica, @CushJumboHere, #DanielCraig, @EllaBalinska, @FrankieGoesToHayward, @KateMossAgency, @KelvHarrJr, @LaverneCox, @NaomiGScott, @OrlandoBloom, @PoppyDelevingne, @ReeseWitherspoon, @RizAhmed, @SamSmith, @IanMcKellen and #Stormzy. Directed and edited by @Kloss_Films, DoP @JaimeAckroyd and produced by @TheRealMinnieCarver, with styling by @KPhelan123, hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland and nails by @MikePocock.
С этим невозможно не согласиться!
Источник: hochu