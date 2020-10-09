09.10
Погода в Бердске
Новость Сообщи новость Сообщи свою новость
Все новости / Общество

Ядерный реактор собрал у себя в комнате 12-летний подросток Джексон Освальт

09:15 09.10.2020 Фото: pixabay
0

Его вдохновил Тэйлор Уилсон, который построил термоядерный реактор в 14 лет.

% name% title
Мальчик настоящий гений!

Двенадцатилетний житель Теннесси (США) Джексон Освальт самостоятельно собрал настоящий, функционирующий ядерный реактор.

Подросток попал в Книгу рекордов Гиннесса как самый молодой человек, достигший такого удивительного результата.

Подростка вдохновил Тэйлор Уилсон, который построил термоядерный реактор в 14 лет.

Джексон рассказал, что работал над проектом два года и все делал самостоятельно, несмотря на сложные задачи, с которыми ему пришлось столкнуться во время сборки реактора.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

At the young age of 15, Jackson Oswalt has set a new Guinness World Record title for the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion! ⁣ Inspired at the age of 12, Jackson saw an article online about nuclear fusion. He became enthralled by the subject and began experimenting. His parents didn’t think too much of Jackson’s interest in nuclear fusion, but when Jackson achieved a Guinness World Record breaking title, they were absolutely amazed by his achievement! ⁣ Embarking on his third year, Jackson continues to study nuclear fusion and continues to be enthusiastic about science. ⁣ Aside from his interest in nuclear fusions, Jackson is also very passionate about helping and educating the world of endangered species. One species in particular that he is keen to helping is rhinos. ⁣ Fun fact, Jackson used a household item to create his nuclear fusion! Find out what he used in his record-breaking experiment in the new #GWR2021 edition! ⁣ ⁣ ----------------------------------⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #guinnessworldrecords #guinnessworldrecord #GWRDay2021 #science #nuclear #experiment #scienceiscool #inspiration #teen #highschool #inventor #STEM #read #book #USA #officiallyamazing ⁣ ⁣

Публикация от Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

подросток собрал ядерный реактор
Мнение читателей
0
0
0
0
Выделите орфографическую ошибку мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.
Спасибо за ваш голос
Моё мнение Комментарий Поделиться

От редакции

Талант?

Ваше мнение ценно: оставьте комментарий

войдите или зарегистрируйтесь, тогда Вам не придется вводить имя каждый раз, и Вы сможете настроить себе "аватар".
Ознакомьтесь с правилами комментирования

Последние новости

Санкции по делу Навального могут коснуться девяти человек
10:13 09-10-2020
Санкции по делу Навального могут коснуться девяти человек
Сохранить имущество при банкротстве
10:05 09-10-2020
Сохранить имущество при банкротстве
Бог не дает детей, что делать? Нужно ли лечиться, если долго нет детей? Отвечает церковь
10:03 09-10-2020
Бог не дает детей, что делать? Нужно ли лечиться, если долго нет детей? Отвечает церковь
Вспыхнули 3 дачных дома в СНТ "Нива" на станции Жеребцова. Тушили 14 пожарных
10:01 09-10-2020
Вспыхнули 3 дачных дома в СНТ
Заминировать банк с монопода и взять заложников рискнул 34-летний мужчина
10:00 09-10-2020
Заминировать банк с монопода и взять заложников рискнул 34-летний мужчина
Особенность каждого знака зодиака. Коротко и просто. Какая в тебе изюминка?
09:53 09-10-2020
Особенность каждого знака зодиака. Коротко и просто. Какая в тебе изюминка?
БердскШок: Заразились коронавирусом 3 учителя и 1 ученик за сутки на 9 октября в школах Бердска. На карантине уже 16 классов
09:52 09-10-2020
Шок: Заразились коронавирусом 3 учителя и 1 ученик за сутки на 9 октября в школах Бердска. На карантине уже 16 классов
Фитнес-центр "Кристалл": Тело строится постепенно!
09:48 09-10-2020
Фитнес-центр
БердскСколько новых зараженных COVID-19 нашли в Бердске за сутки на 9 октября, стало известно
09:46 09-10-2020
Сколько новых зараженных COVID-19 нашли в Бердске за сутки на 9 октября, стало известно
Для своих котов мужчина выкупил все купе в поезде "Москва-Анапа"
09:45 09-10-2020
Для своих котов мужчина выкупил все купе в поезде