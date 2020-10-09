Ядерный реактор собрал у себя в комнате 12-летний подросток Джексон Освальт

Двенадцатилетний житель Теннесси (США) Джексон Освальт самостоятельно собрал настоящий, функционирующий ядерный реактор.
Подросток попал в Книгу рекордов Гиннесса как самый молодой человек, достигший такого удивительного результата.
Подростка вдохновил Тэйлор Уилсон, который построил термоядерный реактор в 14 лет.
Джексон рассказал, что работал над проектом два года и все делал самостоятельно, несмотря на сложные задачи, с которыми ему пришлось столкнуться во время сборки реактора.
